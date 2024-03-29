War Update: 61 Combat Clashes On Friday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since day-start on Friday, 61 tactical engagements with Russian invasion forces reported across the Ukrainian frontlines, with the largest number of enemy assaults recorded in the Novopavlivka, Avdiivka, and Lyman directions.

That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

The enemy launched a total of 38 missile and 59 airstrikes, as well as 72 MLRS attacks, on positions of Ukrainian troops and at various settlements.

Volyn and Polissia axes: no significant changes. No signs of an offensive grouping being formed.

Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna axes: the adversary maintains its military presence in the russian areas bordering Ukraine. The enemy troops conduct subversion in order to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to threatened axes. The enemy continues shelling of Ukrainian settlements from the territory of Russia and increases the density of mining operations along the state border of Ukraine. The adversary launched air strikes in the vicinities of Bochkove, Uspenivka, and Khrypuny (Kharkiv region). Around 10 settlements came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Zarichchya and Leonivka (Chernihiv region), Oleksiivka and Myropillia (Sumy region), Veterynarne, Vovchansk, and Potykhonove (Kharkiv region).

Kupiansk axis: no enemy offensive operations were reported. The invaders fired artillery and mortars at around 15 settlements, including Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, and Kotliarivka (Kharkiv region).

Lyman axis: the Ukrainian defenders repelled 10 assaults in the vicinities of Terny (Donetsk region) and Bilohorivka (Luhansk region), where the enemy, with air support, made attempts to breach Ukrainian defense. The occupiers launched air strikes in the vicinities of Iziumske (Kharkiv region), Novojehorivka (Luhansk region) and Yampolivka (Donetsk region). The enemy fired artillery and mortars at more than 10x settlements, including Bilohorivka and Nevske (Luhansk region), and Serebrianske forestry.

Bakhmut axis: the Ukrainian defenders repelled two attacks in the vicinities of Klishchiivka, Andriivka (Donetsk region), where the invaders, using air raids, made attempts to improve their tactical position. The enemy launched air strikes in the vicinities of Chasiv Yar and Ivanivske (Donetsk region). More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Bohdanivka, Kalynivka, and Stupochky (Donetsk region).

Avdiivka axis: the Ukrainian defenders repelled 16x attacks in the vicinities of Berdychi, Umans'ke, Tonenke, Pervomais'ke, and Nevelske (Donetsk region), where the occupiers, with air support, made attempts to dislodge Ukrainian forces from their positions. The occupiers launched air strikes in the vicinities of Novobakhmutivka, Mezhove, Yasnobrodivka (Donetsk region). The invaders fired artillery and mortars at around 15 settlements, including Novokalynove, Novobakhmutivka, and Semenivka (Donetsk region).

Novopavlivka axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy near Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodyane (Donetsk region), where the invaders, employing air raids, made over 20 attempts to breach Ukrainian defenses. The occupiers launched air strikes in the vicinities of Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka (Donetsk region). The enemy fired artillery and mortars at more than 10 settlements, including Paraskoviivka, Kostiantynivka, and Vuhledar (Donetsk region).

Orikhiv axis: the enemy, with air support, conducted two unsuccessful attacks on positions of Ukrainian defenders in the vicinity of Staromaiorske (Donetsk region) and northwest of Verbove (Zaporizhzhia region). The adversary launched air strikes in the vicinities of Orikhiv, Novodanylivka and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia region).

Around 10 settlements, including Malynivka, Chervone, Bilohirya and Shcherbaky (Zaporizhzhia region), were under Russian artillery and mortar fire.

Kherson axis: the enemy executed two assaults on positions of Ukrainian defenders on the left bank of the Dnipro. The occupiers fired artillery and mortars at more than 10x settlements, including Tiahynka, Ivanivka, Mykilske (Kherson region).

During the day, the Ukrainian Air Force launched air strikes on a Russian command post, an anti-aircraft missile system, and 10 manpower and equipment clusters.

The Ukrainian missile forces hit two Russian clusters, two anti-aircraft missile systems, and an artillery system.