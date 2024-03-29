Russian Crimes Against Journalists: 575 Cases Confirmed, Minister Says

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the full-scale invasion, Russia has already committed 575 crimes against journalists and media.

That's accprding to the acting Minister of Culture and Information Policy Rostyslav Karandeiev, who spoke at the forum "Cultural and Informational Reintegration of Deoccupied Territories", reports an Ukrinform correspondent.

"According to the Institute of Mass Information, since the full-scale invasion, Russia has committed 575 crimes against journalists and media, those who carry the truth, important information for people," Karandeiev said.

He noted that 18 attacks on TV transmission towers, 18 attacks on and seizures of newsrooms, 28 cases where Ukrainian broadcasting was switched off, being replaced with Russian propaganda, were recorded. Also, 234 media outlets were forced to suspend their work.

"The first task in the de-occupied territories was the return of Ukrainian narratives through communication, through the work of journalists and mass media representatives, the restoration of television and radio signal, filling the information space with a Ukrainian product," added the acting minister.

As reported, 1,795 institutions of cultural infrastructure were damaged in the de-occupied territories.