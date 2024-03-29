Ukraine Ready To Co-Invest In French Defense Technology, Buy Directly Minister Umerov

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The capacities of the Ukrainian defense industry should be included in the European military production plan.

This was emphasized by the Minister of Defense, Rustem Umerov, who spoke at a meeting in Kyiv with the Speaker of the French National Assembly Yaël Braun-Pivet, the Defense Ministry press service reports.

Umerov thanked his interlocutor for the comprehensive support that France provides to Ukraine, in particular for the signing of the bilateral security agreement.

"I support the views regarding the ways of repelling Russian aggression against Ukraine, which were recently expressed by French President Emmanuel Macron," the minister noted.

He said he highly valued fruitful cooperation with his French counterpart Sebastien Lecornu, with whom he is in close contact.

The Ukrainian delegation briefed their French partners on the current situation at the front and the urgent needs of the Ukrainian military, including air defense capabilities and artillery ammunition.

In addition, Umerov noted that Ukraine is ready to co-invest in French defense technologies and directly buy French products.

"I am convinced that the capacities of the Ukrainian defense industry should be included in the European military production plan," he emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported, since the beginning of 2023, France has trained 8,800 Ukrainian soldiers.

Photo: Ministry of Defense