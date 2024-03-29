Uzbekistan, Germany Discussed Cooperation In Agriculture

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Minister of Agriculture of Uzbekistan Ibrahim Abdurakhmanov metwith Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the FederalRepublic of Germany to Uzbekistan Tilo Klinner, Azernews reports, citing foreign mediaoutlets.

The meeting discussed cooperation in agriculture and futureplans of the German Organization for International Cooperation(GIZ) in this area. Special attention was paid to the Eco-Aralproject, which is aimed at supporting the environmentallysustainable development of the Aral Sea region.

At the meeting, an additional agreement was signed to thecontract for the implementation of the Eco-Aral project, extendingthe deadline for its implementation until the end of 2025. The goalof the GIZ project is to improve regional planning through thedevelopment of a strategic environmental assessment (SEA) andimprove the living conditions of local residents of the Aral Searegion.