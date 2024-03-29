US Imposes Visa Restrictions On Individuals Involved In Syria Atrocities

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, March 29 (KUNA) -- The US Department of State announced on Friday additional visa restrictions targeting individuals involved in the repression of the Syrian people.

"This month marked 13 years since the Assad regime began its violent suppression of peaceful protests in Syria," the Dept. Spokesperson Mathew Miller said in a press release, noting that the Syrian regime has committed atrocities, including war crimes and crimes against humanity.

In December 2023, US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken announced a new visa restriction policy under Section 212 (a) (3) (C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act that includes current and former Syrian government officials and other individuals who are believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, the repression of Syrians, especially through violence and serious human rights abuses.

"Today, pursuant to this authority, the Secretary is taking steps to impose visa restrictions against 10 government officials and members of their immediate families for these officials' involvement in serious human rights abuses," Miller pointed out.

"This comes in addition to the 11 Syrian regime officials and their immediate family members the Secretary announced were subject to visa restrictions in December 2023," he went on.

"The United States is committed to promoting accountability for those involved in repression of Syrians and justice for victims and survivors.

"We will not normalize relations with the Assad regime absent authentic progress towards a lasting political solution in line with UNSCR 2254.

"We reaffirm our unwavering support for the Syrian people, including in their ongoing peaceful demands for freedom and dignity.

"We will continue to seek and pursue visa restrictions against regime officials and other individuals who engage in the repression of Syrians," he added. (end)

asj









MENAFN29032024000071011013ID1108037885