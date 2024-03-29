Indian Rescued After Falling Down Precipice Near Adam's Peak

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) An Indian was rescued after he fell some 100 metres down a precipice near the Adam's Peak mountain.
The tourist fell while travelling with another group along the Ratnapura – Sri Pada road in Ehelakanuwa.
The Police said the Mumbai resident fell near a railing during an early morning climb, Friday.
The Police Special Task Force (STF) was deployed to rescue the injured foreigner.
The Indian was admitted to hospital for treatment. (Colombo Gazette)
