President Refuses To Ban School Big Match Cricket

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) President Ranil Wickremesinghe said he will not ban school Big Match cricket.

The President said there was a request to ban school Big Match cricket.

Wickremesinghe also said that politics must be kept out of sports.

The President expressed his aspirations for Sri Lanka to reclaim its position as the champion of cricket, highlighting the government's commitment to providing all necessary support to achieve this goal.

He expressed these views while speaking at the 125th-anniversary celebrations of the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) at the Shangri-La Hotel Colombo. (Colombo Gazette)