Education Key To Social Transformation: LG

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday interacted with the members of JATF, a Mumbai-based nonprofit organization, dedicated to empower youth through education.
The LG appreciated the group for helping students to achieve their dreams through its various coaching and mentoring projects across the country.ADVERTISEMENT
“JATF is guided by the noble ideals of Lord Mahavir and it is committed to give back to the society. JATF's project for the competitive exam is creating a human resource that will take advantage of new opportunities for development and contribute to the growth of the nation,” the LG said.
He called upon all stakeholders to make collaborative efforts to promote holistic education which is essential for the development of society.
“Education is a powerful instrument of social transformation and nation's progress. For a peaceful, harmonious and progressive society, more organizations like JATF must come forward to create an educated, responsible and skilled generation that can contribute to nation-building and inclusive development of all sections of society,” he said. Read Also Increase Utilization Of 'Aysuhman' Cards In Govt Hospitals: LG Sinha J&K A Hub of Innovation, Industry, Tourism, and More: LG
Since its inception, JATF is continuously striving to shape the future of the youth, guiding and assisting them to prepare for the Civil & Judicial Services, IIT and Banking sector. My best wishes to the foundation for its future endeavours, he said.
Members of JATF from across the country including its Chairman Vinod Dugar; President JATF Narendra Mehta and other office bearers were present.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN29032024000215011059ID1108037878
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.