Education Key To Social Transformation: LG

The LG appreciated the group for helping students to achieve their dreams through its various coaching and mentoring projects across the country.

“JATF is guided by the noble ideals of Lord Mahavir and it is committed to give back to the society. JATF's project for the competitive exam is creating a human resource that will take advantage of new opportunities for development and contribute to the growth of the nation,” the LG said.

He called upon all stakeholders to make collaborative efforts to promote holistic education which is essential for the development of society.

“Education is a powerful instrument of social transformation and nation's progress. For a peaceful, harmonious and progressive society, more organizations like JATF must come forward to create an educated, responsible and skilled generation that can contribute to nation-building and inclusive development of all sections of society,” he said.

Since its inception, JATF is continuously striving to shape the future of the youth, guiding and assisting them to prepare for the Civil & Judicial Services, IIT and Banking sector. My best wishes to the foundation for its future endeavours, he said.

Members of JATF from across the country including its Chairman Vinod Dugar; President JATF Narendra Mehta and other office bearers were present.

