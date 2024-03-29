Property Rights In J&K Will Be Protected: Lal Singh

Ch Singh while addressing the gathering ,urged upon the people to vote for him en masse and promised that the loss which they suffered in the last ten years which include loss of jobs,land, property and even the livelihood of the common masses , shall be restored. He

reiterated its stand of fighting

for

the

interest

of the Dogra race and pledged

to

expose

all

those

forces

inimical to

the

growth of

the

Dogras.



While addressing the gathering, Lal Singh said that I am contesting elections for the jobs of the people of my area and state and I am struggling

for the protection

of the Dogra posterity

and will never be demoralized.

Lal Singh also said the local issues of the people of his constituency will remain his top priority. While addressing the gathering he said that the water pipe scam of PHE will be investigated fairly and if the congress is voted to power, all the culprits will be behind the bars. He also took up the issue of long power cuts in the area. He said the present MP does not even know the issues of the Bani where long and long power cuts are observed and what to talk of the other issues.

He called upon all his party workers and supporters to be always proactive and take his vision to every nook and corner and make every worker well versed with the malafide agenda of the present government. Lal Singh also while addressing the gathering iterated his works as a health minister and forest minister like setting of Jambu Zoo at Nagrota. Others who accompanied Ch Lal Singh were Akash Bharat,. Sanjay Rajdhan, Lekh Raj, Thakur Dass, Darshan Kumar, Suraj Padha, and Vishwal Padwal.

