'Fee Hikes & Unfair Practices': Stern Directives Against Pvt Schools

Stern directives were issued to private schools, warning against unauthorized fee hikes and unfair practices for the upcoming academic session of 2024-25. Schools found guilty of increasing tuition fees without proper permission may face fines of up to Rs 1 lakh, with the possibility of registration cancellation.

According to the newly issued instructions, private schools must seek approval from the Fee Fixation Committee before implementing any fee hikes. Failure to comply with this requirement could result in fines ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh.



Furthermore, the circular emphasizes that private schools are only permitted to charge tuition, annual, transport fees, and voluntary special purpose fees for activities like picnics and excursions. Any additional fees imposed beyond these categories will be deemed unauthorized.“In light of these directives, the Directorate aims to uphold transparency and accountability within the education system, ensuring that students and parents are protected from undue financial burdens and discriminatory practices,” said a senior Officer privy to the development. Strict enforcement measures are outlined in the Jammu and Kashmir School Education Act 2022, with provisions for initiating action against schools found in violation of its regulations. The Directorate has urged parents to step forward and report any instances of non-compliance or unfair practices to the Chief Education Officer of the district or the Directorate of School Education.

