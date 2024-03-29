Asia’S Meth Epidemic: Myanmar’S Crisis Spills Over

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2019, an incident in Sailulak, a village in northeastern India close to Myanmar, revealed the extent of Asia's methamphetamine crisis.



Locals found a substantial meth stash hidden under dried red chilies, marking a significant discovery in the ongoing battle against drug trafficking from Myanmar.



This event underscored the country's role as a major source of inexpensive meth.



The problem is exacerbated by internal conflict and the breakdown of law and order following the military coup in February 2021.



Myanmar's turmoil has led to increased meth production, especially in the northern Shan state, renowned as a hub for narcotics.















Instability has allowed drug cartels to expand, flooding Asia's markets with methamphetamine, reaching as far as Australia and Saudi Arabia.









This surge is partly due to Myanmar's strategic position within the "Golden Triangle," a notorious region for drug production.



Authorities in East and Southeast Asia seized a staggering 150,000 kilograms of meth in 2022, highlighting the vast scale of the problem.



Meth's accessibility broadened its user base, with laborers, truck drivers, farmers, and students turning to it for stimulation.









Despite concerted efforts, Shan State remains largely beyond the reach of law enforcement. It is protected by ongoing conflicts, complicating international drug control efforts.









The Meth Trade: A Catalyst for Conflict and Crisis

The meth trade not only presents severe health risks but also fuels further conflict within Myanmar, serving as a significant revenue source for various factions.



The situation in Laos, a neighbor of Myanmar , mirrors the broader regional crisis.



With meth prices hitting record lows due to the oversupply, the drug has become more accessible than basic necessities, trapping many in cycles of addiction.



Efforts by local rehabilitation centers, such as the Transformation Center in Vientiane, highlight the human toll of the epidemic.









Despite significant drug seizures, the continuous flow of narcotics suggests much remains undetected.



This points to the vast scale of drug trafficking networks operating across borders with impunity.









Myanmar's meth epidemic highlights the interplay between political instability, economic hardship, and the global drug trade.









As the country grapples with conflict and governance challenges, ripple effects continue, impacting neighboring countries and beyond.



This underscores the need for a coordinated international response to address both the symptoms and root causes of the crisis.









MENAFN29032024007421016031ID1108037711