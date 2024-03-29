Chile’S Marine Victory At Best Warrior 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Corporal Ángel Vásquez from Chile's Marine Corps won first in both the individual and corporal categories at the 2024 Best Warrior event in Texas.



This competition, from March 11 to 15, saw global military personnel gather to test their skills.



Led by Master Sergeant Héctor González, the Chilean team excelled, competing against forces from the U.S., the Czech Republic, and more.



The event, aimed at simulating battlefield conditions, evaluated combat readiness through various demanding tasks.



These ranged from obstacle courses to tactical marches and weaponry use, highlighting the competitors' physical and tactical prowess.







Chile's participation since 2016, under a partnership with Texas, emphasizes its commitment to military excellence.









This year, alongside Vásquez, Corporal Garlan Carvajal, and Sergeants Cristopher Inostroza and Marcial Ortiz also reached the podium.



Their presence underscores the team's outstanding performance and collaboration.









Background

The 2024 Best Warrior event, hosted by the Texas Military Department , showcased military excellence from March 11 to 15 at Camp Swift, Bastrop County.









Chilean Marine Corps members and global competitors faced combat and leadership challenges in simulated battle conditions.









Chile's Corporal Ángel Vásquez distinguished himself by winning the top individual overall and the corporal categories. This highlights the rigorous preparation and prowess of the participants.



The event not only fostered international military cooperation but also emphasized the importance of readiness and resilience in today's complex global security environment.

