(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The United Nations Human Rights Office recently released a report. It signals an urgent crisis in Haiti, with institutions on the verge of collapse.



The UN urges immediate, bold global action to remedy this critical situation.



This report outlines the dire circumstances faced by Haitians, with escalating insecurity stripping away basic human rights.



It spans from September 25, 2023, to February 29, 2024, leveraging data from the United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti's Human Rights Service.

Justice in Their Own Hands

2023 saw a spike in violence, with gangs causing 4,451 deaths and 1,668 injuries. By March 22, 2024, these numbers had climbed to 1,554 deaths and 826 injuries.







Gangs employ hostage-taking for ransom, recruit minors through fear, and impose restrictions, disrupting daily life and economic activities.



In response to escalating gang violence and police challenges, "self-defense brigades" have formed.



They act independently to enforce justice. Last year, 528 lynchings occurred, with 59 more occurring in early 2024.



Despite an embargo, gangs still access weapons, overpowering the Haitian National Police.



The report urges stricter control of arms and suggests a multinational mission to bolster police efforts, protect citizens, and restore law and order.



The UN stresses that security efforts alone are insufficient. It calls for comprehensive policies to uphold the rule of law and prevent future violence.



In short, this crisis demands a holistic strategy, emphasizing the global significance of stabilizing Haiti.



Addressing these challenges is not only vital for Haiti's future but also critical for regional stability and international security.

