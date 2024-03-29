(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has labeled the exclusion of Venezuelan candidate Corina Yoris as significant.



Yoris, nominated by María Corina Machado who faced disqualification, became a focal point of concern.



A couple of days ago, Lula broke his silence with a note from the Foreign Ministry and later addressed the issue alongside French President Emmanuel Macron in Brasilia.



The leaders united in disapproval of Yoris's exclusion , a stance shared by Colombia, the EU, and the US, which sparked a sharp rebuttal from Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.



Lula highlighted Yoris's unique situation: She was blocked from registering due to a supposed technical glitch without any formal clarification.



He and Macron urged Maduro to reevaluate her exclusion, championing inclusive elections.







Lula expressed exasperation at Maduro's refusal to allow an opposition candidate, underlining the absence of a legal or political basis for such a decision.

Lula and Macron Raise Tone, Challenge Venezuela's Electoral Fairness

This criticism comes as Lula seeks to mend Venezuela's diplomatic rift, advocating for credible elections during a recent summit with Maduro.



Macron labeled Venezuela's electoral conditions as non-democratic, criticizing efforts to eliminate opposition candidates. He hoped for a return to democratic norms.



Amid discussions on the EU-Mercosur trade deal and the Ukraine conflict, both presidents maintained a united front, emphasizing their personal and political agreement.



Lula clarified that his dispute over EU-Mercosur negotiations was with the bloc, not Macron, and affirmed Brazil's impartial stance on Ukraine, welcoming peace talks.



The event also celebrated French-Brazilian relations, awarding Macron Brazil's highest honor to foreigners and recognizing Lula's wife, Janja da Silva, with the French Legion of Honor.

