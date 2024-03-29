Unconventional Oil And Gas: Bolivia’S New Frontier

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) President Luis Arce addresses Bolivia's urgent energy needs by launching a state agrofuel plant and exploring unconventional oil and gas.



These steps come after a disappointing outcome from the Astillero X-1 well, which failed to find expected gas reserves .



Facing an energy trade deficit of $1 billion in 2023 and a significant drop in gas sales, Bolivia is acting to reverse its dwindling foreign reserves and currency challenges.



Arce celebrated the opening of the YPFB Santa Cruz biofuel plant as a significant shift towards biofuels, aiming to lessen the hefty $3 billion fuel import bill.



When in full swing, the facility will produce 1,500 barrels of biodiesel each day from local crops, blending it with traditional diesel to fuel the nation.







However, sourcing raw materials for this venture and another upcoming plant in El Alto raises supply concerns.



Bolivia's strong soy production could support this demand, yet Álvaro Ríos, a former Hydrocarbons Minister, notes potential supply shortages.



This move could affect Bolivia's soy oil exports, balancing out financial gains and losses.



Environmental concerns also arise, with Senator Cecilia Requena highlighting the risk of increased deforestation and agricultural expansion.



Despite potential environmental licensing and feasibility study oversights, the government's financial incentives aim to boost raw material production for biodiesel.

Bolivia also embraces ethanol in gasoline

The biodiesel output is estimated to cover only 3-6% of national diesel needs, contrasting with optimistic government projections.



As Bolivia also embraces ethanol in gasoline, the approach to biodiesel supplements, rather than substitutes, traditional energy sources.



Despite environmental and practicality concerns, YPFB's bid to harness unconventional hydrocarbons through fracking underscores Bolivia's desperate search for solutions.



Given Bolivia's geographical and resource challenges, skeptics like Ríos question the viability of fracking.



Amidst climate crisis fears, this strategy faces criticism for its potential impact on water resources, illustrating the complexities in Bolivia's pursuit of energy autonomy.

