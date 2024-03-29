Brazil’S National Parks See Record Visitors In 2023

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2023, Brazil's national parks reached a new visitor record with 11.8 million people, a 15% increase from the previous year.



The Chico Mendes Institute for Biodiversity Conservation (ICMBio) highlights this surge as indicative of the rising interest in ecotourism.



The Ministry of Tourism's "Tourism Trends 2024" study identifies ecotourism as Brazilians' second favorite travel motivation, with 27% of respondents preferring it, just after beach holidays at 59%.



Tijuca National Park in Rio de Janeiro became the most visited site, welcoming over 4 million guests, up from 3.5 million.



This park, known for attractions like the Tijuca Forest, Parque Lage, Corcovado, and Vista Chinesa, increased visitor numbers significantly across all areas.



National parks have become vital destinations, accounting for 45% of all visits to federal conservation areas.







Successful visitor monitoring indicates that about three-quarters of Brazil's parks effectively track attendance.



This trend not only underlines the importance of conserving natural and cultural heritage but also mirrors the shift in tourist preferences towards more sustainable and nature-based activities.

Background

Brazil's tourism sector is witnessing a significant shift towards nature-based tourism, now making up 60% of the industry's revenue, as detailed by a study from Sebrae.



This growth in eco-tourism underscores an evolving trend towards environmental experiences, with over 65.9% of travel companies offering such services.



Mato Grosso leads in eco-tourism, supported by attractions like Chapada dos Guimarães and the Pantanal.



Mato Grosso do Sul and Rio de Janeiro are also noted for their contributions to the sector.



The importance of eco-tourism for small businesses and its potential to shape future public policies has been highlighted by Sebrae's Tourism Coordinator, Ana Clévia Guerreiro.



She points to eco-tourism's alignment with the green economy and its relevance for the upcoming COP30.

