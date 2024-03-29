International Human Rights Federation Joins Campaign To Recognize 'Gender Apartheid'

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The International Federation for Human Rights, comprised of human rights defenders from across the globe, officially joined the campaign by adopting a resolution to recognize“gender apartheid.

Previously, the women's movement in Afghanistan had requested the recognition of gender apartheid.

On Thursday, the International Federation for Human Rights declared that respecting the relentless work done by feminists, researchers, and experts worldwide in recent years, it firmly believes that the time has come to broaden the definition of“apartheid.”

The federation stated that the definition of“apartheid” should encompass oppression and injustice in situations where a particular gender group is discriminated against. The statement cited the situation of girls and women in Afghanistan as an example of gender apartheid.

The federation wrote in its statement that the term“gender apartheid” is the best option for describing institutionalized and systematic discrimination and segregation.

The statement added that the widespread oppression, segregation, and discrimination faced by women and girls in Afghanistan since the Taliban's“unlawful” return to power in 2021 have made the federation realize that there are insufficient international laws to address situations like Afghanistan's.

Guissou Jahangiri, Deputy of the International Federation for Human Rights, emphasized that recognizing apartheid as a crime in international law addresses a legal void and enhances accountability. While the federation appreciates laws on“gender-based violence,” it argues that existing legal terms fail to capture governmental oppression against gender groups. Recognizing gender apartheid is crucial for justice and accountability.

