The R66T Dubai Cup 2024 Welcomes Global Youth Cricket Teams

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Dubai, UAE – Sportz Journey, the premier Dubai-based sports tours operator, is thrilled to announce its collaboration with Inspiresport and The R66T Academy for the highly anticipated inaugural edition of The R66T Dubai Cup 2024.
The R66T Dubai Cup will showcase the talents of U15 cricket teams from around the
globe, from April 2nd to April 6 th . Held at iconic venues including the ICC Academy
and Sevens Stadium, the tournament promises an unparalleled experience for
schools, clubs, teams, and organisations.
We are excited to partner with Inspiresport and The R66T Academy to bring The
R66T Dubai Cup to life, said Sam Charney, Founder and CEO of Sportz Journey.
Our expertise in organising sports tours combined with the passion and commitment
of our partners ensures that participants will have an unforgettable experience both
on and off the field.
The tournament will feature first-class coaching from The R66T Academy team,
emphasizing holistic player development and sportsmanship. Teams will have the
opportunity to engage in coaching sessions, play competitive matches against
international counterparts, and enjoy exciting excursions such as Wild Wadi, Desert
Safari, and visits to iconic landmarks like the Sheikh Zayed Mosque.
"We are proud to collaborate with Sportz Journey and The R66T Academy to deliver
an exceptional tournament experience," said Steve Butchart – Managing Director at
inspiresport. The R66T Dubai Cup represents an opportunity for young cricketers to
showcase their skills, learn from top-tier coaches, and forge lasting memories in the
vibrant city of Dubai.
The R66T Dubai Cup is set to become an annual highlight on the youth cricket
calendar, with plans to expand participation and engagement in the sport year after
year. With teams from countries including the UAE, Trinidad, USA, UK, Australia,
and New Zealand already confirmed, the stage is set for an exhilarating display of
talent and sportsmanship.
About Sportz Journey:
Sportz Journey is a Dubai-based sports tours operator specializing in providing the highest quality sporting experiences and travel
opportunities in the UAE for schools, clubs, teams, and organizations. With extensive
knowledge and experience in organizing sports tours, Sportz Journey ensures
seamless logistics and unforgettable experiences for participants.
About Inspiresport:
Inspiresport is a global sports tour operator, committed to
providing exceptional sporting development experiences for schools and youth clubs
worldwide. By partnering with top-tier professional clubs and organisations such as
Man City, FC Bayern Munich, Scottish Rugby and MCC, Inspiresport offers unrivalled
access to world class coaching and facilities for players of all abilities.
