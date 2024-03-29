The R66T Dubai Cup 2024 Welcomes Global Youth Cricket Teams

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Dubai, UAE – Sportz Journey, the premier Dubai-based sports tours operator, is thrilled to announce its collaboration with Inspiresport and The R66T Academy for the highly anticipated inaugural edition of The R66T Dubai Cup 2024.

The R66T Dubai Cup will showcase the talents of U15 cricket teams from around the

globe, from April 2nd to April 6 th . Held at iconic venues including the ICC Academy

and Sevens Stadium, the tournament promises an unparalleled experience for

schools, clubs, teams, and organisations.

We are excited to partner with Inspiresport and The R66T Academy to bring The

R66T Dubai Cup to life, said Sam Charney, Founder and CEO of Sportz Journey.

Our expertise in organising sports tours combined with the passion and commitment

of our partners ensures that participants will have an unforgettable experience both

on and off the field.

The tournament will feature first-class coaching from The R66T Academy team,

emphasizing holistic player development and sportsmanship. Teams will have the

opportunity to engage in coaching sessions, play competitive matches against

international counterparts, and enjoy exciting excursions such as Wild Wadi, Desert

Safari, and visits to iconic landmarks like the Sheikh Zayed Mosque.

"We are proud to collaborate with Sportz Journey and The R66T Academy to deliver

an exceptional tournament experience," said Steve Butchart – Managing Director at

inspiresport. The R66T Dubai Cup represents an opportunity for young cricketers to

showcase their skills, learn from top-tier coaches, and forge lasting memories in the

vibrant city of Dubai.

The R66T Dubai Cup is set to become an annual highlight on the youth cricket

calendar, with plans to expand participation and engagement in the sport year after

year. With teams from countries including the UAE, Trinidad, USA, UK, Australia,

and New Zealand already confirmed, the stage is set for an exhilarating display of

talent and sportsmanship.

About Sportz Journey:

Sportz Journey is a Dubai-based sports tours operator specializing in providing the highest quality sporting experiences and travel

opportunities in the UAE for schools, clubs, teams, and organizations. With extensive

knowledge and experience in organizing sports tours, Sportz Journey ensures

seamless logistics and unforgettable experiences for participants.

About Inspiresport:

Inspiresport is a global sports tour operator, committed to

providing exceptional sporting development experiences for schools and youth clubs

worldwide. By partnering with top-tier professional clubs and organisations such as

Man City, FC Bayern Munich, Scottish Rugby and MCC, Inspiresport offers unrivalled

access to world class coaching and facilities for players of all abilities.