Rains Lash Kashmir Plains Snow Blankets Gulmarg, Sonamarg

Srinagar received the highest rainfall in the last 24 hours even as temperature recorded a drop.

A meteorological department official said that Srinagar received 25.2mm of rain during the time till 0830 hours followed by Banihal (20.4mm), Pahalgam (17.8mm), Gulmarg (17.6mm), Qazigund (13.0mm), Kokernag (11.0mm), Kupwara (8.9mm), Bhaderwah (8.6mm), Batote (4.8mm), Katra (3.6mm) and Jammu (1.7mm).

With regard to the forecast, he said, fairly widespread light to moderate rain/snow/TS is expected over Jammu and Kashmir during next 24 hours.

On March 31, he said, partly to generally cloudy weather with intermittent light rain/snow is expected at a few places. Generally dry weather has been forecast thereafter till April 5.

According to MeT advisory, farmers have been advised to suspend farm operations till 31st March.

There is a possibility of landslides, mudslides and shooting stones during above period, the advisory reads, adding that thunderstorm, lightning activity with possibility of Hailstorm & Gusty winds is expected during 29 & 30th March.

Meanwhile, efforts to restore connectivity along the Mughal Road, linking Poonch-Rajouri to Kashmir, saw significant progress as snow removal operations concluded within a record 17 days.

Regarding night temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a minimum of 8.2°C against 9.8°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 2.1°C for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of 8.4°C against 9.8°C on the previous night and it was 3.7°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of 5.0°C, same as on the previous night and it was 3.4°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 7.7°C against 9.1°C on the previous night and it was 3.0°C above normal, the official said.

Kupwara town recorded a low of 7.3°C against 9.5°C on the previous night and it was 2.8°C above normal there, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 0.4°C against 3.0°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 1.2°C for the famous skiing resort in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

Jammu, he said, recorded a minimum of 19.6°C and it was above normal by 3.0°C for the winter capital of J&K.

Banihal recorded a low of 10.4°C, Batote 10.1°C and Bhaderwah 9.6°C, he said.

Massive Avalanche Hits Sonamarg

A massive snow avalanche struck the Hung area of Sonamarg in Central Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Friday. Officials said that two vehicles were buried in snow, but all the occupants were rescued.

After a swift operation, 10 people onboard were evacuated safely, they said.

Upon receiving the report, SDPO Kangan, Dr. Muzaffar Jan, Police, SDRF and the Primary Health Center in Sonamarg swiftly mobilized a team of medical staff to conduct rescue operations, the officials said.

Police officials confirmed that all ten individuals, including drivers, trapped in both vehicles were safely evacuated while two of them have been shifted to the hospital for further treatment.

Tehsildar Gund and DSP Traffic also visited the spot to assess the situation.

SDM Kangan, after inspecting the area, announced that vehicular movement on the Sonmarg road would be restricted until March 31.

However, vehicles can still access Sonmarg via Sonmarg Z-Morh Tunnel.

He urged tourists and locals to avoid traveling on the Sonmarg road at night due to the risk of avalanches in certain areas

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ganderbal Sandeep Gupta also confirmed that the two vehicles that got buried under the snow avalanche have been evacuated safely and added that no loss of life or injury was reported in the incident .

Meanwhile, the

Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority on Friday issued a medium- danger level avalanche warning for four districts of Kashmir division.

Avalanche with medium danger level is likely to occur above 2400 metres over Kupwara, Bandipora, Baramulla and Ganderbal districts in next 24 hours, reads an advisory.

People living in these areas are advised to take precautions and avoid venturing in the avalanche prone areas till further orders.

In case of any help, the authority can be reached at 112.

