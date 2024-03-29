Debt Alert For Italy If NATO Rearmament Race Is On

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Moody's said Friday there is a debt risk for NATO countries ifthe race to rearm is triggered by Russian threats in the Ukrainewar with Italy and Spain particularly exposed, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

The race towards rearmament in NATO countries triggered byMoscow's threats "will complicate debt reduction efforts and couldweaken their credit profile", exacerbating social conflict, saidthe US ratings agency.

"Spain and Italy are particularly vulnerable", having "thelargest gaps in defence spending (compared to the NATO target of 2%of GDP, ed.) and the lowest levels of popular support for furtherincreases in military spending".

In the base scenario, Moody's said, Italy's debt would rise to144% of GDP in 2030, but would reach 147% if the 2% target isreached.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday threatened tostrike NATO bases if F-16s used in Ukraine fly from them.

NATO has long denied Kyiv's demand for the fighters but is nowexpected to grant the request some time soon.