Turkish Airlines Resumes Flights To Libya After 10-Year Hiatus

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Turkish Airlines has resumed its flights to Libya after a10-year hiatus due to the security situation, Azernews reports, citing the Libyan informationportal Al Wasat.

According to the portal, the airline's first plane landed at theMitiga International Airport in Tripoli. The Minister of Transportof the Government of National Unity of Libya, Mohammed al-Shaabi,speaking at a ceremony on this occasion, said that the resumptionof flights by Turkish Airlines is "an encouraging step for otherinternational airlines."

According to Al Wasat, the Turkish company also intends toresume flights to other Libyan cities - Misrata and Benghazi.