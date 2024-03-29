Azerbaijan Sees 23% Decrease In Problematic Loans

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ulviyya Shahin Read more
In Azerbaijan, the number of problematic loans decreased by 23%, Azernews reports, citing the Central Bank ofAzerbaijan.
As of March 1st this year, the amount of past-due loans inAzerbaijan amounted to 469.2 million manats.
This is 3.3% higher compared to February 1st.
The number of problematic loans in the country increased by 7.2%compared to the beginning of the year, but decreased by 22.6% overthe year.
By the end of February, the overdue loans accounted for 1.9% ofthe total loan portfolio. This ratio was also 1.9% at the end ofJanuary, 1.8% at the end of December last year, and 3% at the endof February last year.
