Central Bank Of Azerbaijan Developing Climate Finance Standards

MENAFN



Ulviyya Shahin

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) is working on thedevelopment of minimum standards (taxonomy) for climate financetogether with relevant state institutions.

Azernews informs that Aliyar Mammadyarov, deputy chairman ofCBA, said this at the 3rd "Agribusiness Development Forum" held inGuba.

According to him, the taxonomy is one of the importantconditions for the development of sustainable and "green"finance.

"In addition to other economic sectors, sustainable and greenactivities in agriculture will be defined in the taxonomy. In thisdirection, there is a need for close cooperation with the expertsof the Ministry of Agriculture. In general, as in other countries,agriculture in Azerbaijan is one of the sectors most affected byclimate change.

The decrease in water reserves against the background oftemperature increase makes it necessary to create sustainableagriculture that is resistant to climate change.

From this point of view, in the taxonomy, the application of"smart" irrigation systems, the development of crop seeds resistantto climate change, and other such agricultural activities will beclassified as sustainable and green activities."