               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Iran Replaces Envoy Over Reporter Interviewing Him At Islamic Republic's Embassy Without Hijab


3/29/2024 3:09:05 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Iran's ambassador to Baku Abbas Mousavi will be replaced by anew envoy, Azernews informs, citing foreign media as reported byIran's Foreign Ministry.

Thus, according to Iran's Foreign Ministry, ambassador to BakuAbbas Mousavi will be replaced by a new envoy. The foreign Ministryannounced on Friday, after hardline media called for hisresignation over a photo that showed an Azerbaijani reporterinterviewing him at the Islamic Republic's embassy withouthijab.

Note that Abbas Mousavi is an Iranian career diplomat. He wasspokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran from 2019 to2020. In August 2020, he was appointed as an ambassador of Iran toAzerbaijan.

MENAFN29032024000195011045ID1108037635

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search