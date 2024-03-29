Iran Replaces Envoy Over Reporter Interviewing Him At Islamic Republic's Embassy Without Hijab

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Iran's ambassador to Baku Abbas Mousavi will be replaced by anew envoy, Azernews informs, citing foreign media as reported byIran's Foreign Ministry.

Thus, according to Iran's Foreign Ministry, ambassador to BakuAbbas Mousavi will be replaced by a new envoy. The foreign Ministryannounced on Friday, after hardline media called for hisresignation over a photo that showed an Azerbaijani reporterinterviewing him at the Islamic Republic's embassy withouthijab.

Note that Abbas Mousavi is an Iranian career diplomat. He wasspokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran from 2019 to2020. In August 2020, he was appointed as an ambassador of Iran toAzerbaijan.