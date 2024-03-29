Brussels Meeting Could Lead To Void Of Russia-Armenia Relations

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova Read more

A meeting of Armenia, USA and the European Union (EU) scheduledto be held on April 5 in the trilateral format in Brussels hasalready caused some concern for a number of states and officials inthe South Caucasus. In particular, Russia's unique approach to theissue has captured headlines in the media recently. It can be notedthat the spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia,Maria Zakharova, made statements touching on a number of points inthis regard.

At a time when the peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armeniaare ongoing, the implementation of the Brussels meeting seems to bethe next step to increase the tension in the region. If we look atthe statement of the Russian MFA official, we would not be wrong tosay that Armenia is involved in a dangerous game with the help ofthe West.

What are the consequences of this meeting?

Speaking to Azernews, Turab Rzayev, a political analyst whocommented on the issue, said that after the Brussels meeting, theWest can completely take Armenia under its influence. According tohim, Armenia's candidacy proposal for the European Union could alsobe a matter of discussion in the upcoming meeting.

"Azerbaijan, Iran, and Russia expressing concern about thismeeting shows that very serious decisions regarding Armenia will bemade on April 5.

"The West may try to bring Armenia under the security umbrella,and the issue of Armenia's candidacy to the European Union may comeup," the expert said.

T. Rzayev said that if Armenia is deceived by these proposals,its relations with Russia will become even worse.

"If Armenia joins some political, economic and military allianceof the West, it will lead to the reset of all relations betweenRussia and Armenia. Relations are already strained enough. "Armeniahas frozen its participation in the CSTO and is trying to expelRussian soldiers from its airport," the political scientistsaid.

Turab Rzayev reminded that the official Moscow had previouslyseverely reprimanded Yerevan on this topic.

"Sergey Lavrov and Maria Zakharova previously warned Pashinyan'sgovernment about closeness with the West. Even recently, DmitryPeskov openly spoke about billions of funds sent to Armenia,Armenians living in Russia and Russia's influence on the Armenianeconomy, in a word, he blackmailed Armenia."

However, despite the Kremlin's reprimands, Armenia is trying toshow itself to be more stable. In other words, through itsmaneuvers, Armenia is trying to show that it will not leaveRussia's pressure unanswered.

The expert, who agrees with this issue, noted that Armenia willnot be helpless in front of Russia. He said that any step taken byRussia against Armenia will put official Moscow under morepressure.

"It is clear that if Russia sends troops to Armenia, that is, ifthe Ukrainian scenario is repeated, Armenians will make hubbub allover the world that a nation that was subjected to "genocide" isbeing invaded by Russia again. This will further increase thepressure on Russia both in politics and in the media byconcentrating all attentions on it," said the politicalanalyst.

In addition, Turab Rzayev spoke about the impact of thetripartite meeting planned for April 5 on Azerbaijan. The politicalscientist said that the West views issues in the South Caucasusfrom a religious perspective.

"The West treats Azerbaijan differently. Because the EuropeanUnion looks at the Caucasus from the perspective of a certainChristian solidarity. Therefore, none of those countries reactedwhen their territory of Azerbaijan was invaded."

The expert recalled that during the occupation of Karabakh byArmenia, the West did not take any decisive steps for peace, butwhen Azerbaijan freed its lands from occupation, official Baku wasbranded as an invader by the West.