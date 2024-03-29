Russians Send Tank Battalion To Crimea - Partisans

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders have sent a tank battalion to the temporarily occupied city of Yevpatoria to strengthen their Crimean group.

The Atesh partisan movement said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The Russians are preparing for the defense of Crimea. According to our information, about 31 tanks have recently arrived in Yevpatoria, which indicates that an entire tank battalion is being sent," the post said.

It added that an Atesh agent had managed to communicate with an officer of a Russian unit. It emerged from the dialogue that the tank battalion had been transferred to Crimea as part of the strengthening of the Crimean group.

The partisans promptly passed the information on to the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Recently, there has been a trend towards the accumulation of armored vehicles in Crimea.

