Coalition Of Armored Vehicles For Ukraine Includes 15 Countries

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Poland initiated the creation of a so-called coalition of armored vehicles to support Ukraine in January of this year and it currently consists of 15 countries, including Ukraine.

The Polish Ministry of National Defense said this in response to an information query from an Ukrinform correspondent.

According to the statement, Warsaw initiated the creation of the armored vehicle coalition in January as part of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, which includes almost 50 nations.

"The purpose of these actions is to ensure the appropriate scale, pace and closer coordination of military support provided to Ukraine in the field of armored and mechanized assets," the ministry said.

It added that a number of meetings had been held as part of the actions to create this coalition and agreements had been reached with allies who plan to join further support for Ukraine in this area.

"As a result, Germany and Italy declared their support for Poland by co-chairing the work of the coalition, and a further 12 countries joined its work, including, of course, Ukraine," the Polish Ministry of National Defense said.

It noted that a few days ago, a coordination conference of the coalition of armored vehicles was held in Warsaw, during which its work was launched.

"Further actions of the coalition have been planned for the short and long term (coordinating support for the provision of equipment and ammunition, training, repairs, force structure and operational use)," the ministry said.

According to the statement, the activities of the coalition are carried out in close cooperation with other structures that coordinate military support to Ukraine, such as the Security Assistance Group - Ukraine and the EU Military Assistance Mission in Support of Ukraine (EUMAM, the Combined Arms Training Command - CAT-C), whose representatives also participated in the inaugural conference in Warsaw.

The work of this coalition is coordinated with other capability coalitions created within the Ukraine Defense Contact Group. According to the ministry, Poland participates in most of these coalitions.

On March 26, Warsaw hosted the first meeting of member countries of the coalition of armored vehicles in support of Ukraine.

Photo credit: Ukrainian Defense Ministry

