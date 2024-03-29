Elderly Man Wounded As Russians Hit Kupiansk With Artillery

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army has shelled the city of Kupiansk in Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region, wounding an elderly man and damaging an administrative building and residential buildings.

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"According to the investigation, on March 29, at around 13:35, the Russian military once again shelled the city of Kupiansk. An 87-year-old man was injured. An administrative building and residential buildings were damaged," the post said.

According to preliminary data from law enforcement officers, the Russians hit the city with artillery.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

On March 28, a woman was killed and two men were injured in Russian strikes on Monachynivka, Kupiansk district. Two women were injured in the Russian shelling of Kurylivka.

Photo credit: Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office