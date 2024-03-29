U.S. General Sees Probability Of Massive Russian Offensive In Ukraine As Low

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Charles Brown believes that fears of a massive spring Russian offensive may be overblown.

That's according to Defense One , Ukrinform reports.

The general said fears of a large-scale Russian spring offensive may be overblown.

"I don't know if the Russians can generate a major offensive. I mean, if you look at...what's happened over the course of...the past year, the Russians have actually thrown a lot of capability and personnel and weapon systems and vehicles to gain what they have gained," Brown said.

In addition, Brown pointed to significant losses suffered by Russian invaders in such campaigns.

"And the way I would say, it's almost a meat grinder," he said.

He also noted that the risk of escalation on the part of the Russian Federation in its large-scale military aggression against Ukraine "is not as high as maybe it was at the beginning."

Ukraine has recently been losing territory, and some experts say that if Congress does not pass the $60 billion supplemental aid package for Ukraine, Russia may take more this spring.

Brown again encouraged swift passage of the supplemental, and said Ukraine will face continued artillery shelling for the foreseeable future

