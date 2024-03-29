Number Of Those Injured In Russian Attack On Odesa Rises To Five

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Odesa on Mach 29, debris from downed missiles damaged one of the city's social institutions, injuring five people.

This was reported by the Odesa City Council on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"One of the city's social institutions was damaged. The clients and staff were in the shelter. Several windows were smashed," the post reads.

The mayor's office reported that five people were injured in the attack, including a 15-year-old teenager who was outside at the time. The teenager was hospitalized at the Children's Clinical Hospital.

Earlier, three people were reported injured.

As reported by Ukrinform, on March 29, in the afternoon, air defense forces intercepted and shot down two guided missiles launched by the invaders from the Black Sea over Odesa.