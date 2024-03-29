Ukrinform To Launch 'Homeward' Campaign For Ukrainians Abroad Director General

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Ukraine, there is an urgent need to create a new information brand for people residing abroad. Ukrinform will launch the“Homeward” campaign to address this need.

Ukrinform Director General Oleksiy Matsuka stated this at the All-Ukrainian Forum "Cultural and Informational Reintegration of the De-occupied Territories," according to an agency's correspondent.

"Let's create another brand – 'Homeward'. This is for those who are abroad and do not want to return home. Ukrinform will be launching a large-scale campaign called 'Homeward,” Matsuka said.

Regarding new information projects for the occupied territories, he said that the work is ongoing, but did not provide further details as this information is confidential.

"We hold certain events... The audience coverage in the occupied territories is about two million people every week. However, due to the confidentiality of information, I cannot tell what exactly these measures are," Matsuka said.

The All-Ukrainian Forum "Cultural and Informational Reintegration of the De-occupied Territories" is a platform for developing joint systemic actions of the state, the public, business, and international partners to fully restore the cultural and informational aspects of the de-occupied territories.