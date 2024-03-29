Ukraine Now Imports Electricity From Five Countries - Shmyhal

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine has withstood another Russia's massive attack, the power system is intact, but the situation is very difficult.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said this at a government meeting, Ukrinform reports.

"Last night Russian terrorists carried out another massive missile and drone attack against our country, with our energy sector being the primary target," he said.

The Prime Minister stated that Ukraine had successfully resisted another Russian attack and that the power system remained intact. However, there are difficulties as some regions are experiencing problems with power supply.

He assured that the problem with the power supply is being resolved, and Ukraine is importing electricity from Romania, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary, and Moldova to keep the system running steadily.

"Today's attack again severely damaged the equipment. Once again, the attack was aimed at both electricity generation facilities and the distribution system. All of us need to reduce electricity consumption now. This applies especially to evening hours," emphasized Shmyhal.

According to him, all services are currently working to overcome the consequences of the attack. Some of the facilities that were damaged during last week's attack have already been restored.

As reported, on the night of March 29, the Russians launched another large-scale attack on energy facilities in Ukraine. In particular, three thermal power plants belonging to DTEK Group were damaged.

The previous massive strike took place on March 22, with thermal power plants, Dnipro hydroelectric power plants and high-voltage substations being affected.

