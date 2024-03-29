18-Year-Old Ukrainian Dies In Poland While Trying To Escape Police

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Polish city of Opole, an 18-year-old Ukrainian driver, whom the police were trying to stop for a traffic violation, tried to escape and crashed into a roadside pillar at high speed overnight Friday. He later died in the hospital.

That's according to the police of Opole, Ukrinform reports, referring to Wnp .

"The guy died in hospital," the Opole police said.

According to reports, on Thursday, shortly before midnight, a police patrol noticed a car moving in violation of traffic rules. Police officers called on the driver to stop with light signals, but he ignored the request and continued to move towards the city center.

The police then called for reinforcements. On one of the streets, a police car blocked the road. However, the driver drove around it and crashed into a roadside pole at a speed of about 200 km/h. The victim was taken to the hospital, but unfortunately, he died despite the efforts of the doctors. The police are establishing the circumstances of the incident and the reasons for the driver's behavior.

