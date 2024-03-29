Umerov, Austin Discuss Battlefield Situation, Ukrainian Army's Needs

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke with Ukrainian Minister of Defence Rustem Umerov today to discuss recent developments on the battlefield, as well as the destructive impacts of Russia's ruthless missile barrages on Ukraine's cities and critical infrastructure.

This is said in a readout of Austin's call with Umerov, Ukrinform reports.

Secretary Austin and Minister Umerov discussed“Ukraine's requirements for additional artillery, air defense, and other capabilities”, according to the U.S. Department of Defence.

During the talk, the leaders also stressed the urgent need for the National Security Supplemental to enable Ukraine's continued fight against Russian aggression.



calls for additional air defense systems at NATO-Ukraine Council meetin

“The two leaders pledged to remain in close contact,” the document says.

As Ukrinform reported, the U.S. and Ukrainian defense ministers maintain regular communication. The parties discuss, in particular, the development of the battlefield situation, as well as opportunities for further support for Ukraine.

Photo: Ministry of Defense