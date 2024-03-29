OIC Welcomes ICJ Gaza Measures

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, March 29 (KUNA) -- The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) welcomed the International Court of Justice (ICJ) provisional measures to ensure that Israeli occupation forces stop all acts of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

In a statement on Friday, OIC underlined the need to execute these measures immediately, including providing Palestinians with basic services, humanitarian aid and medical supplies across the Gaza Strip.

It also called on the member states of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (CPPCG) to pressure Israeli occupation forces into implementing the court's measures immediately, as well as executing the UN Security Council Resolution 2728 on ceasefire and allowing the delivery of humanitarian aid to the strip.

The International Court of Justice on Thursday ordered the Israeli occupation forces to stop genocide acts and allow humanitarian aid to enter the strip and to send it a full report on the issue within a month. (end)

fn







MENAFN29032024000071011013ID1108037604