Israeli Army Goes Deeply Into Central Gaza, Wounds Three Palestinians

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, March 29 (KUNA) -- The Israeli occupation forces launched Friday an incursion into Bureij camp, central the Gaza Strip, and wounded three Palestinians.

Some Israeli military vehicles went deeply into Anis playground, north of the shelter, and fired several projectiles towards houses of Palestinians, eyewitnesses told KUNA.

Some Palestinians clashed with the Israeli army when it went deeply into the camp.

Since its aggression on the Strip on October 7, the Israeli occupation has killed 33,000 Palestinians, wounded 74,980 others, in addition to thousands went missing, according to health authorities in Gaza. (end)

wab











MENAFN29032024000071011013ID1108037603