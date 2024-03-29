India, Ukraine Agree To Deepen Cooperation In Areas Of Mutual Interest

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, March 29 (KUNA) -- India and Ukraine on Friday decided to deepen cooperation in a number of areas of mutual interest.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement that Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba who arrived in New Delhi yesterday on a two-day official visit held extensive discussion with Indian counterpart S. Jaishankar and Deputy National Security Adviser Vikram Misri.

"The meeting...focused on fostering constructive dialogue and strengthening bilateral relations between India and Ukraine including in areas such as trade and investment, science and technology, defence, agriculture, health, culture, and education," the statement said.

A separate discussion was also held in the framework of India-Ukraine Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical, Industrial and Cultural Cooperation.

Both the sides also discussed the ongoing conflict and efforts to achieve a peaceful settlement. Regional and global matters of mutual interest also came up for deliberations.

"Regular interactions at various levels and meetings of bilateral mechanisms have contributed to the strong and multifaceted partnership that exists between India and Ukraine," the statement said. (end)

