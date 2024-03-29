Kuwait Welcomes ICJ Measures To Address Zionist Occupation Violations In Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 29 (KUNA) -- The Foreign Ministry welcomed Friday the International Court of Justice new order which included additional provisional measures to address the Zionist Occupation violations of the Genocide Convention in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement, the Ministry said that the ICJ new measures came within the framework of lawsuit filed by the Republic of South Africa concerning the Israeli occupation violations in the Gaza Strip of obligations under the Convention on the

Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

The Ministry called for forcing the Israeli occupation to immediately implement the ICJ measures and working to provide protection of Palestinian people from the Israeli practices and violations.

It also emphasized the need for allowing the unhindered humanitarian aid access to all Gaza Strip population considering the catastrophic living condition and massive destruction there.

This requires immediate end to the Israeli occupation genocidal war on the Occupied Palestinian Territories in line with the recent UN Security Council Resolution No. 2728 which called for immediate stop to the Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip and allowing unimpeded flow of humanitarian aid to the Strip.

The State of Kuwait urged the international community to press the Zionist occupation to urgently and fully implement the ICJ provisional measures and the UN resolutions and to allow the entry of humanitarian aid by all means and through all crossing points to avoid a humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip.

On Thursday, the ICJ ordered Israel to address famine in the Gaza Strip and allow unimpeded humanitarian access and provision of basic services to all the Strip population.

In a new provisional order, the ICJ asked Israel, in conformity with its obligations under the Genocide Convention, to take all necessary measures to address the worsening conditions of life faced by Palestinians in Gaza, in particular the spread of famine and starvation.

"Israel shall: (a) take all necessary and effective measures to ensure, without delay, in full co-operation with the United Nations, the unhindered provision at scale by all concerned of urgently needed basic services and humanitarian assistance, including food, water, electricity, fuel, shelter, clothing, hygiene and sanitation requirements, as well as medical supplies and medical care to Palestinians throughout Gaza, including by increasing the capacity and number of land crossing points and maintaining them open for as long as necessary," the ICJ order reads.

The Court also ordered Israel to "(b) ensure with immediate effect that its military does not commit acts which constitute a violation of any of the rights of the Palestinians in Gaza as a protected group under the Genocide Convention, including by preventing, through any action, the delivery of urgently needed humanitarian assistance".

It further pointed out that the catastrophic situation in the Gaza Strip confirms the need for immediate and effective implementation of the measures indicated in its Order of 26 January 2024, which are applicable throughout the Gaza Strip, including in Rafah.

On January 26, the Court issued its first order in the case in which it announced that Israel must take all possible measures to prevent genocidal acts as outlined in Article 2 of the 1948 Genocide Convention; must ensure its military does not carry out the aforementioned actions; must prevent the destruction of evidence of war crimes in Gaza and allow fact-finding missions to access it; must submit a report to the ICJ on how it intends to deliver the above measures within a month of the ruling; must prevent and punish incitement of genocidal acts; must ensure the delivery of basic services and essential humanitarian aid to civilians in the Gaza Strip. (end)

