OCHA Warns Of Grave Repercussions To Israeli Restriction On Aid Delivery To Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, March 29 (KUNA) -- The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) warned on Friday of serious implications to the continued Israeli obstruction of aid entry into the Gaza Strip.

In a new situation update report on the Gaza Strip, the office pointed out that the Israeli authorities since March 1st to March 29th prevented 30 percent of humanitarian aid missions from arriving to northern Gaza and 10 percent of missions from arriving to southern Gaza.

The office warned that the restrictions imposed on Gaza, including crossings closure and the lack of water and electricity, are among the main elements of the major humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in Gaza.

It added that the blockade, along with the intensive military operations of the occupation authorities have weakened the ability of humanitarian agencies to deliver aid to the Palestinian people in need.

The UN Office stated that in the period from March 23 to 29, the occupation authorities facilitated 48 percent, (about 8 out of 19) of humanitarian aid missions to northern Gaza, while 42 percent (about 8 missions) were rejected, and 16 percent (three missions) were postponed or withdrawn.

It added that there are still reports of intensive Israeli bombing and ground operations in most parts of the Gaza Strip, which has led to more civilian casualties, displacement, and the destruction of homes and civilian infrastructure.

The UN office indicated that since October 2023, at least 32,623 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza and 75,092 others have been injured, according to the Ministry of Health in Gaza. (end)

ast









MENAFN29032024000071011013ID1108037600