US President Due To Welcome Erdogan Of Turkey To The White House On May 9

Amman, March 29 (Petra)-- On May 9, U.S. President Joe Biden will welcome Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to the White House for the latter's first bilateral visit to Washington since Trump's election, according to U.S. and Turkish authorities.Ankara's ratification of Sweden's NATO membership application in January eased tensions between the NATO partners, which had been long strained by disputes on a number of topics.