Sudanese Foreign Ministry Accuses RSF Of Seizing Humanitarian Aid

Khartoum: The Sudanese Foreign Ministry accused the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of seizing a number of humanitarian aid trucks provided by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).

The trucks were on their way to El Fasher (the capital of North Darfur state in the west of the country) to help containing the food and health crisis in the IDPs camps, the Ministry said in a statement today.

The RSF escalated their attacks on villages in the states of Al Jazeera, North and South Kordofan, and also began implementing their threats to prevent humanitarian aid convoys from reaching the beneficiaries.

The Sudanese Foreign Ministry explained that the shortest way to put an end to the suffering of the Sudanese people, end the humanitarian crisis, and stop the war is to stop supplying the Rapid Support Forces with weapons and funds, while strictly implementing the decisions of Jeddah, especially with regard to the evacuation of civilian establishments, citizens' homes, cities and villages that were attacked after the signing of the Declaration of Humanitarian Principles.

At the beginning of last month, the United Nations warned that about 25 million people in Sudan, including 14 million children, three million of whom are under the age of five, are suffering from acute malnutrition, stressing their urgent need for life-saving humanitarian aid.

It is worth noting that fighting in various areas of Sudan between the Sudanese Arm Forces and the Rapid Support Forces has been continuing since April 15, 2023, causing the death of thousands of civilians, the destruction of infrastructure, and the displacement of millions.