Gurugram: Man Riding Sports Bike Killed After High Speed Crash

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, March 30 (IANS) In a tragic road accident, a 27-year-old computer engineer lost his life after his speeding motorbike collided with the divider and electric pole in front of a building here in DLF Cyber City, the police said.

In the accident, the bike broke into two parts and the victim died on the spot.

According to the police, the accident took place at around 6.10 a.m. on Friday, when the victim identified as Rituj Bainiwal was going towards Delhi from Chakarpur on his bike Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10 at a very high speed.

The victim was a native of Jaipur and was currently residing in Gurugram's Sushant Lok area.

He was working as a computer engineer in a company in Gurugram.

"During investigations, it appeared that the victim was at very high speed on his bike, and during this, he lost control of his bike and collided with the divider and electric pole in front of building number 8 of DLF Cyber City. His body and bike broke into two parts in the accident," Sandeep Kumar, Gurugram police spokesperson said.

A police team of DLF Phase-2 police station, Gurugram, somehow managed to establish the identity of the victim and informed his family members.

"The body was handed over to the victim's family after an autopsy on Friday," Kumar added.