Winners Of Sports And Youth Excellence Award Honoured

Minister of Sports and Youth H E Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Thani honoured the winners of Sports and Youth Excellence Award for clubs at an event held yesterday.

The Sports category winners were Al Arabi SC (first place), Al Sadd SC (second place), and Al Rayyan SC (third place). Among the Youth Equipment category winners were Al Khor Club in the first place, Al Arabi Club, second, and Al Rayyan Club, third. The Youth Category winners were Qatari Scientific Club, first, Simaisma and Al Daayen Youth Centre, second, and Pioneership Center for Girls, third.