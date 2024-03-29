Al Sadd Hope To Extend Lead As ESL Resumes

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Sadd are hoping to extend their lead at the top of the standings as the Expo Stars League (ESL) resumes after a two-week break tonight.

The Wolves are seeking a record-extending 17th title and coach Wesam Rizik wouldn't want any hiccup when his team takes on bottom side Al Markhiya on Sunday as the top flight heads towards the final stages.

Leading the points table with 40 points, Al Sadd are ahead of Al Gharafa by three points and have a six-point lead over third-placed Al Wakrah. Al Rayyan, who are eight points behind the leaders, are the other title contenders.

While Al Sadd will play against struggling Al Markhiya, Al Gharafa face a challenge of reigning Amir Cup champions Al Arabi, who are fifth in the standings with 23 points, hoping for a top-four finish in the league. Al Wakrah will meet relegation-threatened Qatar SC while Al Rayyan will be up against defending champions Al Duhail in this week's marquee clash.



Al Sadd players train ahead of their Week 19 clash.

The ESL took a break for Qatar's double-header against Kuwait at the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 joint qualifiers with the two-time Asian champions winning both the games.

Tonight, Al Ahli will take on Al Shamal at Al Bayt Stadium while Umm Salal and Muaither will square off at Thani Bin Jassim Stadium.

Al Ahli, tied with Umm Salal on 20 points, are hoping to rise in the standings as they are only two points behind sixth-placed Al Duhail.

“We will play all the remaining matches of the league as final matches that we must win in order to advance in the standings,” said Al Ahli coach Pedro Miguel.

“Although a large number of players were suffering from injuries and are not that ready, we will play with a high spirit in order to score points. The next stage requires victories to make our fans happy.”

Placed ninth in the standings with 18 points, Al Shamal too are eyeing a win to stay away from the danger zone.

“A strong match awaits us against a good team that includes players with good potential, but that does not prevent us from looking forward to winning and getting three points,” said Al Shamal coach Poya Asbhagi.

Umm Salal, meanwhile, are expecting a tough challenge from Muaither, who are desperate for points being placed in the relegation zone with 11 points, just three points ahead of Al Markhiya.

“We will enter the match strongly and I consider this clash as a final as Muaither will have a great desire to win. My team is looking forward to winning and getting the three points in order to improve its position in the standings and move forward,” Umm Salal coach Patrice Carteron told reporters.

Muaither coach Jorge Da Silva said:“Umm Salal are a strong team this season and have a good coach and good players, and for us the match against them will be very important and there is no alternative to winning and getting three points to get out of our current position in the table.”

“We aspire to move away from the danger zone and we will make every effort on the field and take any opportunity that comes to us,” he added.