Birla Public School KG Conducts Orientation Programme

Birla Public School Kindergarten section conducted its orientation programme for the new foundation batch 2024-25. Principal Dr. Anand R Nair gave the inaugural speech and spoke on entrusting the children to the competent teachers and being rest assured of quality education. The parent orientation gave an insight into the scholastic activities, co-scholastic activities and acquainted the parents with the functioning and processes followed at BPS Kindergarten.

