Israeli Airstrikes Kill Scores Across Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)



Amman, March 29 (Petra)-- As violence erupted near Gaza City's prominent Al Shifa hospital on Friday, Israeli occupation forces continued its aerial and ground bombing of the Gaza Strip, killing dozens of Palestinians, according to Palestinian sources.

According to Palestinian health sources, eight people were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a house in the Al-Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, and 17 people were killed in two Israeli attacks on the Al-Shejaia district in eastern Gaza City.