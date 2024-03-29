Defence Ministry Reorganises DGQA Processes To Streamline Procurement

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Mar 29 (KNN) The Department of Defence Production under the Ministry of Defence has issued a notification for the reorganisation of the Directorate General of Quality Assurance (DGQA).

This reform is aimed at speeding up quality assurance processes and trials while reducing layers of decision-making, aligning with the 'Ease of Doing Business' initiative and achieving self-reliance in defence.

The reorganisation factors in a change in the quality assurance methodology and DGQA's revised role post-corporatisation of the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB).

With increased private sector participation in defence manufacturing and the government's push for indigenisation, a need arose to reorganise DGQA to effectively and efficiently support the emerging defence industry.

The new structure enables single-point technical support for complete equipment and weapon platforms, ensuring uniformity in product-based quality assurance. It establishes a separate Directorate of Defence Testing and Evaluation Promotion to facilitate transparent allocation of proof ranges and testing facilities.

Automation and digitisation of standardised quality assurance processes under the reorganisation will likely improve the defence industry's engagement with DGQA. The reforms provide for Indian standards or equivalents to guide domestic manufacturers, boosting the export of high-quality, qualified defence products under the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative.

The DGQA has already initiated organisational and functional reforms after discussions with stakeholders in the defence manufacturing ecosystem. The restructuring aims to expedite indigenisation efforts and exports while promoting ease of doing business in the sector.

(KNN Bureau)