India's Rice Export Prices Surge Amidst Higher Duty On Rice Shipments

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Mar 29 (KNN) Rice export prices increased in top exporter India this week as traders factored in higher duty on rice shipments. Meanwhile, demand remained lackluster in rival supplier Thailand.

India's 5 per cent broken parboiled rice prices rose to USD 550-USD 558 per ton from USD 543-USD 550 last week.

Prices hit a record USD 560 earlier this month after India imposed a 20 per cent export duty on parboiled rice in August to control domestic prices.

"We've had to raise prices since the government is considering the total transaction value instead of Free on Board value to calculate the duty," said a New Delhi trader to ET.

Some Indian exporters received notices to pay duty differentials on rice exported in the last 18 months, potentially crippling shipments.

In Thailand, 5 per cent broken rice prices eased to USD 585-USD 590 per ton from USD 598 due to a weaker baht currency and muted demand, though Indonesian buyers lent support.

Vietnam's 5 per cent broken rice was unchanged at USD 590-USD 595 per ton as exporters slowed purchases from farmers after the U.S forecast lower Philippine imports this year.

Meanwhile, rice prices stayed high in Bangladesh despite good yield and reserves, prompting plans to allow private imports of up to 200,000 tons to cool domestic rates.

(KNN Bureau)