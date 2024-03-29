Apparel Group's ALDO Launches Ramadan Campaign Featuring Superstar Myriam Fares

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: International leader in fashion footwear and accessories, ALDO, an esteemed brand under the Apparel Group umbrella, launches its annual Ramadan 2024 Collection campaign, featuring Middle Eastern singer, actress and superstar, Myriam Fares.

This year's campaign, titled“Everyone's Invited,” celebrates the joy of gathering, bringing togetherness to the forefront, with an emphasis on acceptance, inclusivity and the confidence to be oneself. The omni channel campaign will live online, on ALDO's global social media platforms, out-of-home advertisements, along with in-store, covering all touchpoints of the modern-day consumer journey. ALDO's Ramadan 2024 Collection launches in-store and online on February 19.

Lavish silvers, golds and bold colours make up the ALDO Ramadan 2024 Collection, with no shortage of elegant statement pieces and glamourous jewel finishing touches across women's and men's footwear, handbags and accessories. With ALDO's signature Pillow Walk technology at the forefront of the Ramadan 2024 Collection, the campaign calls on consumers to put their best foot forward in confidence this Ramadan season, and to embrace being a trendsetter. Designed with comfort and versatility in mind, majority of the footwear in the Ramadan SS24 Collection feature ALDO's Pillow Walk or Flex technology- made to provide comfort, without sacrificing style.

“We are thrilled to launch the ALDO Ramadan 2024 Collection, embodying the spirit of unity, inclusivity, and celebration. With Myriam Fares as the campaign's face, her exceptional talent and charisma beautifully connects with the region and adds a meaningful layer to our message, making it resonate more deeply with our customers. Our commitment to merging innovative comfort with style is unwavering, aiming to provide our customers with the best product. Proudly part of the Apparel Group, this collection is an invitation to all, encouraging them to express their unique style and join the festivities with confidence. Through this campaign, we celebrate not just fashion, but the joy of coming together, underscored by the strength of our diverse community,” said Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group.

“Ramadan is such an important time for reflection and gathering together, so I'm beyond excited to be the face of ALDO's Ramadan 2024 campaign,” said Fares.

“Music, artistry and creativity have the power to unite, and working with ALDO on this campaign, focusing on the important message of inclusion, has been a wonderful experience that I'm so excited to share with my fans.”

The ALDO Ramadan 2024 Collection features superstar Myriam Fares, who is a singer, actress and entertainer, boasting over 33.4 million followers on her Instagram page. The campaign creative and direction was conducted by GREY Dubai, in collaboration with Director and Filmmaker, Georgette Pascal, Photographer, Judas Berra, in partnership with Wonderful Productions. ALDO's Ramadan 2024 Collection can be shopped online and in-stores across the Middle East, with ALDO operating in over 261 locations across the region.