PM Modi Emphasises Technology's Role In Agriculture, Education & Health During Talks With Bill Gates

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Mar 29 (KNN) In a recent discussion with philanthropist Bill Gates, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated his belief in the transformative power of technology, particularly in key sectors like agriculture, education, and health.

Modi emphasised the need to bridge the digital divide and harness technology for the betterment of society.

Addressing the issue of cervical cancer, Prime Minister Modi expressed his intention to allocate funds for local research aimed at developing affordable vaccines.

He underscored the importance of vaccination, particularly for girls, and pledged his government's commitment to ensuring widespread access to healthcare services.

Modi's vision extends beyond healthcare, encompassing broader initiatives such as digital public infrastructure.

He stressed the importance of leveraging technology to promote inclusive development, with a focus on green growth and environmentally friendly practices.

Discussing climate change, Prime Minister Modi advocated for redefining development parameters to prioritise sustainability.

He called for a shift towards metrics such as green GDP and green employment, emphasising the need for nature- and climate-friendly innovation.

On the subject of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Modi cautioned against viewing it as a panacea and emphasised its potential to augment human capabilities.

He shared examples of AI deployment in international forums and stressed the importance of continuous innovation and improvement.

Highlighting India's digital revolution, Prime Minister Modi emphasised the democratisation of technology and its empowerment of ordinary citizens.

Initiatives such as the "Drone Didi" scheme for women in agriculture and remote healthcare services exemplify this inclusive approach.

In education, Modi highlighted the role of technology in addressing teacher shortages and enhancing learning outcomes.

He expressed confidence in India's ability to excel in the fourth industrial revolution, citing the country's successful utilisation of digital platforms during the COVID-19 pandemic.

(KNN Bureau)